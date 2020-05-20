Seasonable temperatures expected for the second half of the week

Even warmer air is expected into the weekend

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower/sprinkle. (20%)

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.

(10%)

Low: 50

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower, mainly late day. (20%)

High: 70

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 70 Low: 54

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm late day. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 55

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or storm late day. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 58

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Mainly late day. (30%)

High: 82 Low: 60

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 62