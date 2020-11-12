Seasonable and sunny

Dry weather is expected through the end of the workweek

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 50

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 34

FRIDAY: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 52

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 46 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 57 Low: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 47 Low: 36

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 39 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 41 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 29

