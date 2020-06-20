Closings and delays
Scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for your Sunday

Weather
Stormy weather sticks around into the start of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Mostly clear tonight…lows in the low 60s
— Mostly sunny, warmer and humid with scattered thunderstorms Sunday…highs in the upper 80s
— Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms Monday…highs in the mid 80s
— Thunderstorms likely Tuesday…highs in the low 80s
— Mostly sunny Wednesday with an isolated thunderstorm…highs near 80
— Mostly sunny Thursday…highs around 80
— Mostly sunny again Friday…highs in the low 80s
— Scattered showers and storms possible next Saturday…highs in the upper 70s

