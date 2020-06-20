Scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for your Sunday

Stormy weather sticks around into the start of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:



— Mostly clear tonight…lows in the low 60s

— Mostly sunny, warmer and humid with scattered thunderstorms Sunday…highs in the upper 80s

— Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms Monday…highs in the mid 80s

— Thunderstorms likely Tuesday…highs in the low 80s

— Mostly sunny Wednesday with an isolated thunderstorm…highs near 80

— Mostly sunny Thursday…highs around 80

— Mostly sunny again Friday…highs in the low 80s

— Scattered showers and storms possible next Saturday…highs in the upper 70s