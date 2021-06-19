Scattered storms today could be severe

Some strong to severe storms could occur this afternoon and evening.

If you’re looking for more rain, you’ll more than likely see it at some point this weekend.

Today will be a mix of some scattered clouds but with better chances for showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some storms could be on the strong side, so stay weather aware!

It will be slightly muggy with highs around 80°. Some of those showers and storms could linger into the overnight hours but should quiet down for the most part.

For your Father’s Day and the first official day of summer Sunday, most of the day appears to be dry with the chance for some pop-up rain later into the day, with highs in the mid-80s and some humidity being noticeable.

On Monday, our next system is set to roll through bringing along scattered showers and storms. Some could potentially be severe.

All of the rain should clear out by Tuesday, and we’ll have a few dry and comfortable days in the middle of the week!

SATURDAY: Chance for scattered showers and storms (60%).

High: 79

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms (30%).

Low: 65

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for a few showers or storms (30%).

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance for scattered showers or storms (60%).

Low: 70

MONDAY: Scattered showers & t-storms (60%).

High: 82

TUESDAY: AM showers/storms (20%) then clearing.

High: 70 Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 73 Low: 47

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 82 Low: 55

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for showers & t-storms (30%).

High: 83 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for showers & t-storms (30%).

High: 81 Low: 63