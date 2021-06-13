Scattered storms this afternoon could be severe

Chance for severe weather this afternoon as a cold front passes through

A cold front is set to arrive today bringing along showers or storms in the afternoon. By this evening, temperatures and humidity tank making way for some more desirable conditions. Severe storms may be possible bringing along the threat for possible damaging winds, hail, and maybe a spin-up tornado, so stay weather-aware today. Rain will still be around for Monday and possibly Tuesday, but this work week will be way less humid and more comfortable with highs in the 70s. Sunshine for Tuesday through Thursday. Then we don’t have to worry about the rain coming back until at least Friday and Saturday.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers & t-storms (60%) then clearing with drier and less humid conditions by the evening.

High: 82

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 58

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers & t-storms (60%).

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance for isolated showers & t-storms (20%).

High: 74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 50

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.

High: 75 Low: 48

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with few showers & t-storms possible (30%).

High: 77 Low: 55

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with few showers & t-storms possible (30%).

High: 75 Low: 60