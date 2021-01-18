Scattered snow showers or flurries overnight

After seeing some snow yesterday, we're in store for more today! This afternoon will feature some light snow showers or flurries, but the snow picks up this evening and lasts through the overnight hours where we could pick up an additional 1-3" of fresh snow through Monday. The clouds and snow showers won't go away completely, but Tuesday and Wednesday will be quieter with mainly flurries in the forecast. Highs each day will stay in the mid 30s through Tuesday, but turning colder Wednesday with highs around 30°.

Our next system will slide by Thursday bringing along some rain/snow chances for Thursday, but then it switches back into all snow for Friday. For right now, it appears next weekend will be on the colder side with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.