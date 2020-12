Colder temperatures sticking around into your weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered light snow showers or flurries. A coating of snow possible. 1″ or less. (70%)

Low: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry early. (20%AM)

High: 33

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a late day rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 37 Low: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 37 Low: 30