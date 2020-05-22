Scattered showers stay in forecast Friday

80's with more humidity in the forecast into next week

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (70%)

High: 67 Low: 56

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm early. (60%)

Low: 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Very small risk for an isolated shower or storm into the late afternoon/evening. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 56

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 59



MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 62

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. Small risk for a shower or storm into the afternoon/evening. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 66