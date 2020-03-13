Scattered showers or thunderstorms overnight

Turning cooler for your Friday - Rain threat ends early morning

THROUGH MORNING: Rain showers. Chance for thunderstorms. Gusty wind possible.

Low: 55

FRIDAY: Chance for rain showers or a t-storm early morning. Decreasing clouds into the late afternoon. Gusty wind. (60% Early AM)

High: 56(Falling)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 29

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a rain or snow shower late day/evening. (20%)

High: 43 Low: 29

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.

High: 45 Low: 27

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 54 Low: 36