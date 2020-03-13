Scattered showers or thunderstorms overnight

THROUGH MORNING: Rain showers. Chance for thunderstorms. Gusty wind possible.
Low: 55
FRIDAY: Chance for rain showers or a t-storm early morning. Decreasing clouds into the late afternoon. Gusty wind. (60% Early AM)
High: 56(Falling)
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 29
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a rain or snow shower late day/evening. (20%)
High: 43 Low: 29
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 27
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 27
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 54 Low: 36