Scattered showers or storms overnight

Weather

Warm and humid with a risk for storms through early morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight:  Scattered showers or storms.  Patchy fog.
Low:  68

Thursday:  Scattered clouds.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (40%)
High:  81 

Thursday Night:  Small chance for an isolated shower.  Patchy fog.
Low:  65

Friday:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms developing. Especially into the afternoon and evening. (60%)
High:  84  Low:  65

Saturday:  Showers possible early morning, then becoming partly sunny. (30% AM)
High:  79  Low:  63

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  82  Low:  59


Monday:  Partly sunny. 
High:  83  Low:  63

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com