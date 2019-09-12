Scattered showers or storms overnight

Tonight: Scattered showers or storms. Patchy fog.
Low: 68
Thursday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 81
Thursday Night: Small chance for an
isolated shower. Patchy fog.
Low: 65
Friday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms developing.
Especially into the afternoon and evening. (60%)
High: 84 Low: 65
Saturday: Showers possible early morning, then becoming
partly sunny. (30% AM)
High: 79 Low: 63
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 59
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 63