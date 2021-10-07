Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Your Local Election Headquarters
Mr Food
Top Stories
How can I keep my kids safe on Instagram?
Top Stories
Police searching for missing Toledo woman
Top Stories
Potential short-term debt fix as US default looms
Video
Ohio Attorney General issues alert for officer involved shooting
Officer shot near Dayton, search for suspect continues
OSHP issues alert after officer-involved shooting
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Standings
Game of the Week
Big 22
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Big Game
China 2022
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Halloween Trick or Treat times 2021
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Veteran Voices
About Us
Contests
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Scattered showers and storms start up this evening
Youngstown Weather
by:
Falicia Woody
Posted:
Oct 7, 2021 / 07:27 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2021 / 07:27 AM EDT
We’re going to see on-and-off showers and storms throughout the next few days
Trending on WKBN.com
Ohio Attorney General issues alert for officer involved shooting
CEO of Boscov’s shows off all the department store has to offer ahead of grand opening
Video
Kevin Michael Flaherty, New Middletown, Ohio
Men arrested, 1 tased during bridal party fight in Girard
Fourth local high school football game canceled for this week