Saturday will start dry and cool

A small chance for rain or snow showers into Saturday evening

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower late day/evening. (30%)

High: 44 Low: 29

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. Little accumulation. (40%)

Low: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 27

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 52 Low: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)

High: 50 Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 30

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 62 Low: 44