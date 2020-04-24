Saturday starts cool and dry

Tracking another storm system for your weekend

TONIGHT: A few clouds.

Low: 37

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for showers into the afternoon/evening. Small chance for thunder. (30%)

High: 64 Low: 37

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely with embedded thunderstorms. Moderate rain possible. (100%)

Low: 44

SUNDAY: Rain showers likely. (100%)

High: 53 Low: 44

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 58 Low: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers or T-Storms. (80%)

High: 63 Low: 47

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers. (70%)

High: 57 Low: 48