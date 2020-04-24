Saturday starts cool and dry

TONIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 37
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for showers into the afternoon/evening. Small chance for thunder. (30%)
High: 64 Low: 37
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely with embedded thunderstorms. Moderate rain possible. (100%)
Low: 44
SUNDAY: Rain showers likely. (100%)
High: 53 Low: 44
MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 58 Low: 39
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 38
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers or T-Storms. (80%)
High: 63 Low: 47
THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers. (70%)
High: 57 Low: 48