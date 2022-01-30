By the middle of the week a cold front will pass over the valley and will being a variety of winter precipitation. We will start with rain on Wednesday. That will transition to freezing rain and sleet on Thursday. Thursday night will transition to snow which will stick around until Friday.

The biggest threat from this system will be the freezing rain and the potential for ice build up on roads and power lines. The storm is still a few days out, so more details will come in the closer we approach Wednesday.

With this storm moving in it this is a good opportunity to look at how different precipitation falls and best driving practices if staying inside is not an option.

The biggest factor that determine what falls is temperature. Not only the temperature on the surface, but also higher up in the air. The falling liquid could go through a series of freezing and melting.

Best case scenario is to avoid driving; however, if that is not possible, there are some safety tips to help lower the risk of an accident:

As this storm approaches stay tuned for the lasted from Storm Team 27 as we work to give you the information you need to stay safe this week. You can always see you up to date forecasts here.