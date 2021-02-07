Rounds of snow with chilly weather this week

Temperatures aren’t expected to go above freezing for at least a couple weeks

Not a whole lot expected with the weather over the next several days except that each day has a slight snow chance. Highs will still stay below freezing throughout the rest of the week, so that snow isn’t going to melt away unless we get some sunshine. Today, light snow showers in the morning will taper off by the afternoon leading up to partial clearing. The next rounds will come Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday through Friday. We’re still on track to have some of the coldest air of the season arrive around 8-10 days from now due to the polar vortex.

SUNDAY: Morning snow showers (30% AM) taper off with slight afternoon clearing. Light accumulations possible.

High: 23

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 8

MONDAY: Increasing clouds leading up to evening snow showers starting (40% PM).

High: 26

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow showers continuing (60%). 1-2″ accumulations possible.

Low: 20

TUESDAY: Snow showers taper off by the afternoon then mostly cloudy skies (40% AM).

High: 30

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds leading up to evening snow showers (40% PM).

High: 25 Low: 12

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%).

High: 29 Low: 16

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%).

High: 30 Low: 20

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 20 Low: 10