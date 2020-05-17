Breaking News
Risk of showers to start the week

Weather

Low pressure will keep us cloudy with the chance of showers

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers or a thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 60

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. (60%)
High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. (60%)
Low: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of scattered showers possible in the morning. (40% AM)
High: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy
High: 61 Low: 47

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 67 Low: 48

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (40%)
High: 71 Low: 54

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or storm (20%)
High: 74 Low: 55

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm.
High: 76 Low: 57

