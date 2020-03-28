Risk for storms continues overnight

TONIGHT: Scattered showers this evening. Rain likely overnight with the chance of thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. (100%)
Low: 59
SUNDAY: Rain and storms likely early. Break through the afternoon with the chance of showers late evening. Windy. Temperatures falling through the afternoon. (100% AM)
High: 70
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. (40%)
Low: 43
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers, especially early. (30%)
High: 49
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 50 Low: 36
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (30%)
High: 48 Low: 38
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. (40% PM)
High: 53 Low: 38
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 39
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers possible during the afternoon. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 32