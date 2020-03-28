Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine news conference set for 2pm
Closings and delays
There are currently 187 active closings. Click for more details.

Risk for storms continues overnight

Weather

Warm and windy Sunday on the way

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Scattered showers this evening. Rain likely overnight with the chance of thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. (100%)
Low: 59

SUNDAY: Rain and storms likely early. Break through the afternoon with the chance of showers late evening. Windy. Temperatures falling through the afternoon. (100% AM)
High: 70

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. (40%)
Low: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers, especially early. (30%)
High: 49

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 50 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (30%)
High: 48 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. (40% PM)
High: 53 Low: 38

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for scattered showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers possible during the afternoon. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 32

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com