Risk for showers or storms stay in forecast

A strong storm possible through Friday afternoon and evening

OVERNIGHT: Isolated showers or thunderstorms.

Low: 60

FRIDAY: Isolated shower or storm early. Showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong. (90%)

High: 76 Low: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers or thunderstorms Early. Some may be strong. (80%)

Low: 52

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 74 Low: 52

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)

High: 74 Low: 53

MONDAY: Scattered showers. (70%)

High: 68 Low: 55

TUESDAY: Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 64 Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 66 Low: 47