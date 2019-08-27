Risk for showers or storms into the night

Watching for showers or t-storms through the evening

Forecast:

The risk for showers or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast tonight. The chance will decrease into the early morning hours as this storm system sweeps through. Temperatures will fall into the low 60’s

Look for clouds to decrease Wednesday with a small risk for a sprinkle or very light shower early. Patchy fog will be possible early. Afternoon highs will build into the mid to upper 70’s as the sunshine returns through the day.

A few clouds will last into Wednesday night with patchy fog possible. Lows will slide back into the low 50’s.

Nice weather sticks around Thursday with a high in the mid 70’s under partly or mostly sunny skies.