Risk for showers and storms into Tuesday afternoon

Some storms could be strong

TUESDAY: Warm and humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Any storm can be strong and produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind. (40%)

High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly early. Any storm can be strong and produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind. (40%)

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. Any storm can be strong and produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind. (40%)

High: 84

THURSDAY: Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)

High: 87 Low: 70

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or storms. (60%)

High: 82 Low: 69

SATURDAY: Scattered showers or storms. (60%)

High: 78 Low: 69

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 59

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 52