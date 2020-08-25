Risk for showers and storms into Tuesday afternoon

TUESDAY: Warm and humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Any storm can be strong and produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind. (40%)
High: 83
TUESDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly early. Any storm can be strong and produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind. (40%)
Low: 62
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon. Any storm can be strong and produce brief heavy rain and gusty wind. (40%)
High: 84
THURSDAY: Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 70
FRIDAY: Scattered showers or storms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 69
SATURDAY: Scattered showers or storms. (60%)
High: 78 Low: 69
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 59
MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 52