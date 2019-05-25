Risk for scattered showers/storms Saturday

Weather

by: Paul Wetzl

Posted: / Updated:
youngstown-ohio-weather-forecast-storms_1558755324592.jpg

Weather Headlines:
– Scattered clouds overnight
– Mild temperatures in the upper 50’s
– Chance for a shower or storm toward morning

Saturday:
– Warm and humid
– Gusty wind possible
– Chance for a shower or storm early
– Scattered showers or storms into the afternoon
– Some storms may produce heavy rain, gusty wind or hail
– Chance for a strong storm

Saturday night:
– Warm and humid
– Showers and thunderstorms likely early
– Some storms may be strong
– Chance for another round of storms toward Sunday morning

Sunday:
– Warm and humid
– Scattered showers or thunderstorms
– Some storms may be strong

Memorial Day:
– Better weather
– Partly sunny
– Highs in the upper 70’s

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Important weather links:

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Text Alerts Sign up