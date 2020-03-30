Risk for a few showers continues

Mainly cloudy start to the week

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Few peeks of sunshine possible. Chance for a few showers. (40%)

High: 47

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. No accumulation expected. (40%)

Low: 36

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or sprinkle possible. (20%)

High: 48

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower early. (20%AM)

High: 50 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 32

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 58 Low: 33

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%PM)

High: 62 Low: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%.)

High: 59 Low: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 38