StormTeam 27 is monitoring the potential for Canadian wildfire smoke returning to the area Wednesday. Impacts to air quality are possible.

The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, which monitors air quality for the Youngstown/Warren area, has issued an air quality alert day for our area Wednesday. An air quality alert has been issued for Mercer County by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

High concentrations of wildfire smoke causing poor air quality have been observed Tuesday across parts of Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. A change in the pattern may steer some of that smoke in our direction.

Where are the air quality issues Tuesday?

There are low air quality levels being observed in Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, parts of Indiana and western Ohio Tuesday.

Areas of elevated smoke concentrations as of Tuesday afternoon, June 27, 2023

Though a storm system over the Great Lakes region is obstruction some visibility of the smoke plume, area of smoke are visible on satellite imagery Tuesday afternoon. You can see smoke showing up across parts of Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana just west of the thick cloud deck.

According to data from Airnow.gov, air quality levels have been declining through Tuesday afternoon in the Youngstown, area.

Air quality monitoring trend for Youngstown through 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Increasing particulate matter concentrations have been observed, resulting in a slight decline in air quality Tuesday. The hours shown in yellow correspond with moderate particulate matter pollution. At the level shown, only unusually sensitive groups would experience issues. Courtesy: AirNow.gov

The particulate matter levels being observed in the Youngstown area Tuesday are in the moderate category, meaning only unusually sensitive individuals should exercise caution outdoors.

What is the air quality forecast for Youngstown Wednesday?

Wednesday is being considered an “Action Day” with poor air quality levels possible for all individuals. Outdoor time should be limited, especially for individuals suffering from heart diseases or living with breathing conditions. An air quality advisory has been issued by Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

An air quality alert has been issued or the Youngstown/Warren area Wednesday by the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments. There is the potential particulate matter pollution from Canadian wildfires reaches levels deemed unhealthy for all individuals Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

An air quality alert has also been issued for Mercer County by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection due to the expected drop in air quality from elevated particulate matter pollution due to the ongoing Canadian wildfires. Data Tuesday evening shows the potential for high particulate matter pollution in the Youngstown area Wednesday, resulting in unhealthy particulate matter levels in the air for all individuals, not just sensitive groups.

As of Tuesday afternoon, alerts are starting to go up around Ohio for air quality. There are currently air quality alerts in effect for the Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Columbus metro areas for Wednesday. The alerts issued by Eastgate Regional Council of Governments for our area don’t show on the traditional alert maps. You can view more information on the local air quality monitoring at MahoningValleyAir.org

Air quality alerts as of Tuesday afternoon. Alerts issued by Eastgate Regional Council of Governments for the Youngstown area won’t show on this map, but you can see alerts across almost all of Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, around the Columbus area, around the Cleveland area, around the Pittsburgh area, and across parts of New York.

Will air quality concerns continue after Wednesday?

We will need to monitor air quality levels Thursday and Friday. Modeling Tuesday afternoon does show the potential for lingering, elevated concentrations of smoke potentially impacting air quality Thursday and Friday. StormTeam 27’s in-house air quality model suggests lingering air quality issues are possible Thursday and Friday.

The pattern will change at the end of the week which will likely result in dispersion or dilution of any smoke. However, current forecasts from AirNow.gov suggest continued particulate matter levels high enough to be unhealthy for sensitive groups Thursday and Friday.

Who is most at risk for issues when air quality levels turn unhealthy?

Modeling of the potential smoke plume and smoke concentrations Wednesday suggest air quality indices may reach levels unhealthy for any individual, not just groups sensitive to reduced air quality. Current data for Thursday and Friday suggests the potential for concentrations unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include people with heart and lung diseases. In particular, asthma sufferers, people living with COPD, and people suffering from congestive heart diseases are most susceptible to complications. Children and older adults can also be more sensitive to air quality issues.