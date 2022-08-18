FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – Remember this? Five years ago, damage occurred in part of Trumbull County after a tornado touched down. Storm Team 27 was on the air, covering the storm live, when our weather camera at the airport in Vienna captured the tornado as it was happening.

What time did the tornado occur?

Below is the initial warning for the storm, issued by the National Weather Service in Cleveland. The warning was issued at 7:05 p.m. on August 17, 2017. The warning included central and most of eastern Trumbull County.

369 WFUS51 KCLE 172305 TORCLE OHC155-172330- /O.NEW.KCLE.TO.W.0008.170817T2305Z-170817T2330Z/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Cleveland OH 705 PM EDT THU AUG 17 2017 The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Trumbull County in northeastern Ohio... * Until 730 PM EDT * At 705 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cortland, or near Warren, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Cortland around 715 PM EDT. Vienna Center around 720 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mecca, Champion Heights, Brookfield Center, Orangeville, Vienna, Howland Center, Yankee Lake, Bolindale, Johnston and West Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 4119 8081 4136 8091 4149 8052 4121 8052 TIME...MOT...LOC 2305Z 252DEG 16KT 4130 8077 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

Radar at 7:05 p.m. on August 17, 2017, at the time the tornado warning was issued. The red box shows the portion of Trumbull County included in the tornado warning. Source: Iowa Environmental Mesonet of Iowa State University

When did the tornado touch down?

The National Weather Service in Cleveland updated the tornado warning at 7:22 p.m. In that update, the warning reported the tornado was confirmed, by multiple reports, to be on the ground at 7:21 p.m. That warning update also made adjustments to the area included in the warning as the storm pushed east through Trumbull County. Below is the text update to the warning from 7:22 p.m. on August 17, 2017.

WWUS51 KCLE 172322 SVSCLE Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Cleveland OH 722 PM EDT THU AUG 17 2017 OHC155-172330- /O.CON.KCLE.TO.W.0008.000000T0000Z-170817T2330Z/ Trumbull OH- 722 PM EDT THU AUG 17 2017 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TRUMBULL COUNTY... At 721 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located east of Cortland, or 9 miles northeast of Warren, moving east at 20 mph. Multiple sightings of the tornado have been received. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near... Kinsman around 730 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mecca, Brookfield Center, Orangeville, Vienna, Yankee Lake, Johnston and West Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Radar images at the issuance, time of the warning update and time that the warning expired on August 17, 2017. The white box shows the portion of Trumbull County included in the initial tornado warning and the red box shows the part of the county included in the update to the warning at 7:22 p.m. on August 17, 2022. Source: Iowa Environmental Mesonet of Iowa State University

How strong was the tornado and did it produce any damage?

The National Weather Service in Cleveland conducted a survey on August 18, 2017, and found damage in Fowler Center, Ohio, and also in the Hartford area in Trumbull County. The damage they found was consistent with EF-1 tornado damage. They estimated the maximum wind speed of that tornado to be around 90 mph. The path was 1.25 miles. Thankfully, no one was hurt by the tornado.

The tornado did cause some damage. The report from the National Weather Service listed damage to numerous trees in the region. A mobile home also sustained damage. Below is the report from the National Weather Service, released on August 18, 2017.

NOUS41 KCLE 182119 PNSCLE OHZ023-190130- Public Information Statement National Weather Service Cleveland OH 519 PM EDT Fri Aug 18 2017 ...TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR FOWLER IN TRUMBULL COUNTY OHIO... Location...Fowler Center in Trumbull County, Ohio Date...August 17, 2017 Estimated Time...7:11 pm EDT to 7:21 pm EDT Maximum EF-Scale Rating...EF-1 Estimated Maximum Wind Speed...90 mph Maximum Path Width...250 yards Path Length...1.25 miles Fatalities...0 Injuries...0 * The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event(s) and publication in NWS Storm Data. ...Summary... The National Weather Service in Cleveland OH has confirmed a tornado near Fowler Center in Trumbull County, Ohio on August 17, 2017. The tornado began just to the north-northwest of Ohio State Routes 193 and 305. A NWS Survey revealed several trees snapped and uprooted at a residence just west of SR 193, north of Fowler. At this location, a mobile home was also moved with several pieces of aluminum siding and insulation displaced or missing. The tornado then moved east, crossing SR 193 into a heavily wooded area. The NWS Survey Team discovered at least a hundred trees were snapped or uprooted with a clear convergent pattern, indicating a tornado. The strongest wind speeds were evident in this location with winds speeds of 90 mph likely downing many of the hardwood trees. The damage path continued east towards Sodom Hutchings Road, where the tornado lifted. This information can also be found on our website at weather.gov/cle. For reference: the Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: EF0...Wind speeds 65 to 85 mph EF1...Wind speeds 86 to 110 mph EF2...Wind speeds 111 to 135 mph EF3...Wind speeds 136 to 165 mph EF4...Wind speeds 166 to 200 mph EF5...Wind speeds greater than 200 mph $$ Greenawalt/Mottice/Sefcovic