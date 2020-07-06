Live Now
Relief from the heat is in sight

Weather

More seasonable temperatures return into the weekend

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 93

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 67

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or storm. (30%PM)
High: 94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 94 Low: 69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 95 Low: 70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for shower or thunderstorm. (30%PM)
High: 92 Low: 72

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 87 Low: 70

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 65

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 62

