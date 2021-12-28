It has been a warm December with temperatures above normal through the majority of the month.

Our average temperature as of Dec. 28, 2021 is 38.6°F, which is 6.0°F above the normal for the month. That also makes this month the fourth warmest on record to this point. We will have to see how the rest of the month adds up. The forecast is looking warm.

Out of the 28 days this month, only two days were below 32°F all day. We did fall below 32°F for overnight low temperatures 19 times.

So far, only three days had below-average temperatures. Only one day was exactly on the average. The majority of the month has been warm.

Our highest temperature was 64°F on the 11th. Our lowest temperature was 19 on the 9th.

Top Ten Warmest Decembers on Record in Youngstown, Ohio

1.) 2015 – 42.5

2.) 1982 – 40.3

3.) 1931 – 39.9

4.) 2021 – 38.6

5.) 2006 – 37.3

6.) 1956 – 36.5

7.) 1940 – 36.4

8.) 2012 – 36.3

9.) 1984 – 26.1

10.) 1998 – 36.0

*2011 was pushed out of the Top 10 due to 2021 being a warm December.