It is the first day of January and the start of what tends to be the coldest month here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania. Even though cold temperatures are typical during the month, that isn’t going to be the case over the next few days as mild temperatures will continue across the area. With this mild weather sticking around, there is even a possibility of setting a new record-high temperature. So, how warm and cold does it need to get for the area to set new record high and low temperatures?
How warm does it need to be to set a new record-high temperature in Youngstown during January?
During January, the average high temperatures in Youngstown are usually in the mid-30s. Most of the record-high temperatures for January are at least 20 to 30 degrees warmer than this, with most of the record-high temperatures being in the 60s.
The records for our area are based on measurements taken at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport and date back to the late 1800s.
Here is a look at the record-high temperatures for the month.
|Day
|Record High Temperature
|Year
|1
|65
|1985
|2
|61
|2000
|3
|61
|1950
|4
|64
|1997
|5
|64
|1997
|6
|63
|1946
|7
|63
|2008
|8
|66
|2008
|9
|66
|1937
|10
|60
|1939
|11
|70
|2020
|12
|64
|1898
|13
|68
|2005
|14
|69
|1932
|15
|66
|1932
|16
|55
|1953
|17
|59
|2017
|18
|61
|1996
|19
|61
|1933
|20
|61
|1951
|21
|60
|2017
|22
|69
|1933
|23
|67
|1933
|24
|61
|1950
|25
|71
|1950
|26
|67
|1950
|27
|57
|2002
|28
|60
|2002
|29
|62
|2002
|30
|64
|2013
|31
|61
|2002
How cold does it need to be to set a new record-low temperature in Youngstown during January?
During January, the average low temperatures in Youngstown are usually in the upper teens and low 20s. While temperatures tend to get colder than average, the temperature would need to drop below zero to set any new record lows.
Here is a look at the record-low temperatures for the month.
|Day
|Record Low Temperature
|Year
|1
|-1
|2018
|2
|-5
|1945
|3
|-4
|1979
|4
|-2
|1981
|5
|-5
|1968
|6
|-11
|2014
|7
|-12
|2014
|8
|-9
|1968
|9
|-7
|1981
|10
|-9
|1962
|11
|-8
|1982
|12
|-7
|1981
|13
|-13
|1977
|14
|-6
|2018
|15
|-8
|1972
|16
|-14
|1982
|17
|-19
|1982
|18
|-18
|1994
|19
|-22
|1994
|20
|-20
|1985
|21
|-20
|1985
|22
|-9
|2022
|23
|-13
|1963
|24
|-18
|1963
|25
|-15
|1897
|26
|-5
|1897
|27
|-5
|2003
|28
|-13
|1977
|29
|-12
|1977
|30
|-8
|1965
|31
|-9
|1948
When was the last time record low and high temperatures were set in Youngstown during January?
The last time Youngstown set a record-high temperature during January was just three years ago in 2020. On January 11 of that year, the high temperature reached 70 degrees at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.
It has only been one year since Youngstown set a record-low temperature during January. On January 22, 2022, the low temperature reached -9 degrees.
Will Youngstown set any new record low or high temperatures in the coming days?
While Youngstown will not set any new record lows in the coming days, Youngstown will likely set a new record-high temperature on January 3. The record high for January 3 is 61 degrees, set back in 1950. The forecasted high temperature for the 3rd is 62 degrees.