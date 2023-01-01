It is the first day of January and the start of what tends to be the coldest month here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania. Even though cold temperatures are typical during the month, that isn’t going to be the case over the next few days as mild temperatures will continue across the area. With this mild weather sticking around, there is even a possibility of setting a new record-high temperature. So, how warm and cold does it need to get for the area to set new record high and low temperatures?

How warm does it need to be to set a new record-high temperature in Youngstown during January?

During January, the average high temperatures in Youngstown are usually in the mid-30s. Most of the record-high temperatures for January are at least 20 to 30 degrees warmer than this, with most of the record-high temperatures being in the 60s. 

The records for our area are based on measurements taken at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport and date back to the late 1800s.

Here is a look at the record-high temperatures for the month. 

DayRecord High TemperatureYear
1651985
2612000
3611950
4641997
5641997
6631946
7632008
8662008
9661937
10601939
11702020
12641898
13682005
14691932
15661932
16551953
17592017
18611996
19611933
20611951
21602017
22691933
23671933
24611950
25711950
26671950
27572002
28602002
29622002
30642013
31612002
Record-high temperatures for Youngstown during January

How cold does it need to be to set a new record-low temperature in Youngstown during January? 

During January, the average low temperatures in Youngstown are usually in the upper teens and low 20s. While temperatures tend to get colder than average, the temperature would need to drop below zero to set any new record lows. 

Here is a look at the record-low temperatures for the month. 

DayRecord Low TemperatureYear
1-12018
2-51945
3-41979
4-21981
5-51968
6-112014
7-122014
8-91968
9-71981
10-91962
11-81982
12-71981
13-131977
14-62018
15-81972
16-141982
17-191982
18-181994
19-221994
20-201985
21-201985
22-92022
23-131963
24-181963
25-151897
26-51897
27-52003
28-131977
29-121977
30-81965
31-91948
Record-low temperatures for Youngstown during January

When was the last time record low and high temperatures were set in Youngstown during January?

The last time Youngstown set a record-high temperature during January was just three years ago in 2020. On January 11 of that year, the high temperature reached 70 degrees at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. 

It has only been one year since Youngstown set a record-low temperature during January. On January 22, 2022, the low temperature reached -9 degrees. 

Will Youngstown set any new record low or high temperatures in the coming days? 

While Youngstown will not set any new record lows in the coming days, Youngstown will likely set a new record-high temperature on January 3. The record high for January 3 is 61 degrees, set back in 1950. The forecasted high temperature for the 3rd is 62 degrees. 