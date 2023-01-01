It is the first day of January and the start of what tends to be the coldest month here in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania. Even though cold temperatures are typical during the month, that isn’t going to be the case over the next few days as mild temperatures will continue across the area. With this mild weather sticking around, there is even a possibility of setting a new record-high temperature. So, how warm and cold does it need to get for the area to set new record high and low temperatures?

How warm does it need to be to set a new record-high temperature in Youngstown during January?

During January, the average high temperatures in Youngstown are usually in the mid-30s. Most of the record-high temperatures for January are at least 20 to 30 degrees warmer than this, with most of the record-high temperatures being in the 60s.

The records for our area are based on measurements taken at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport and date back to the late 1800s.

Here is a look at the record-high temperatures for the month.

Day Record High Temperature Year 1 65 1985 2 61 2000 3 61 1950 4 64 1997 5 64 1997 6 63 1946 7 63 2008 8 66 2008 9 66 1937 10 60 1939 11 70 2020 12 64 1898 13 68 2005 14 69 1932 15 66 1932 16 55 1953 17 59 2017 18 61 1996 19 61 1933 20 61 1951 21 60 2017 22 69 1933 23 67 1933 24 61 1950 25 71 1950 26 67 1950 27 57 2002 28 60 2002 29 62 2002 30 64 2013 31 61 2002 Record-high temperatures for Youngstown during January

How cold does it need to be to set a new record-low temperature in Youngstown during January?

During January, the average low temperatures in Youngstown are usually in the upper teens and low 20s. While temperatures tend to get colder than average, the temperature would need to drop below zero to set any new record lows.

Here is a look at the record-low temperatures for the month.

Day Record Low Temperature Year 1 -1 2018 2 -5 1945 3 -4 1979 4 -2 1981 5 -5 1968 6 -11 2014 7 -12 2014 8 -9 1968 9 -7 1981 10 -9 1962 11 -8 1982 12 -7 1981 13 -13 1977 14 -6 2018 15 -8 1972 16 -14 1982 17 -19 1982 18 -18 1994 19 -22 1994 20 -20 1985 21 -20 1985 22 -9 2022 23 -13 1963 24 -18 1963 25 -15 1897 26 -5 1897 27 -5 2003 28 -13 1977 29 -12 1977 30 -8 1965 31 -9 1948 Record-low temperatures for Youngstown during January

When was the last time record low and high temperatures were set in Youngstown during January?

The last time Youngstown set a record-high temperature during January was just three years ago in 2020. On January 11 of that year, the high temperature reached 70 degrees at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport.

It has only been one year since Youngstown set a record-low temperature during January. On January 22, 2022, the low temperature reached -9 degrees.

Will Youngstown set any new record low or high temperatures in the coming days?

While Youngstown will not set any new record lows in the coming days, Youngstown will likely set a new record-high temperature on January 3. The record high for January 3 is 61 degrees, set back in 1950. The forecasted high temperature for the 3rd is 62 degrees.