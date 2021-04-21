Record snowfall today – More snow on the way tonight

The 70s are back in the forecast - See how soon they return

Today’s 1.3″ of snow was a record snowfall for the date. It topped the old record of 0.5″ set in 1950.

The daily snowfall records are below:

– Old record was April 21 = 0.5″ set in 1950

– April 22 = 0.3″ set in 2020

*Last year was snowy at this point of the month too. We picked up 0.2″ on the 21st and then 0.3″ on the 22nd.

Will we break any temperature records?

Forecast lows are expected to remain above record numbers for Wednesday/Thursday/Friday.

– Current record low for Youngstown on April 21 is 23° set in 2013

– Current record low for Youngstown on April 22 is 20° set in 1975 – Forecast low is 25°

– Current record low for Youngstown on April 23 is 25° set in 1986 – Forecast low is 28°

Tonight: Cold. Scattered snow showers. A coating to an inch possible if caught under a snowband. Isolated pockets could see higher totals. (60%)

Low: 25

Thursday: Scattered clouds. Isolated snow flurry or sprinkle into the afternoon. (30%)

High: 45 Low: 25

Thursday night: Becoming mostly clear. Cold with frost.

Low: 28

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 58 Low: 28

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Afternoon showers. (70% PM)

High: 56 Low: 38

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower early. (30% AM)

High: 52 Low: 41

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 42