Find out how long the steady rain lasts

*Today’s high reached 80°F, tying a record from 1945 and 2011*

TONIGHT: Rain through early overnight. Small chance of thunder. Breezy at times. (100%)

Low: 55

SUNDAY: Cooler. Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. (40%)

High: 61

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers. (40%)

Low: 47

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Scattered showers. (40%)

High: 63

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance of a shower. (30%)

High: 56 Low: 44