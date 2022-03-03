You will wake up Friday morning with temperatures in the teens. This cold won’t last very long with a big warming trend on the way for the weekend.

Look for highs near 40° by Friday afternoon. Saturday will feature a high near 60°. Sunday will bring temperatures in the upper 60s!

The month of March has record highs that range from 68° to 82° for Youngstown, Ohio. As you would expect, the cooler record highs are earlier in the month.

There are only three days during the month with record highs in the 60s. Most of the month has record highs in the 70s. Six days are at 80° or higher.

The three days during the month with a record high in the 60s are March 1, March 6 and March 10.

The March 6th Record High may be challenged this year. Highs will build into the upper 60’s Sunday afternoon as a storm system pushes through the area. See the forecast here.

A look at the weekend records:

March 5 – Record High: 78° in 1983

March 6 – Record High: 69° in 1935

Cooler temperatures return next week behind the storm system that will bring near records highs on Sunday.