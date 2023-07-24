YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hotter temperatures are on the way this week as the atmosphere shifts causing the warmer air to push into our region of the country.

The hotter temperatures will push into the 90s later this week. We have only made it to 90°F one time so far this summer. That happened on June 2, 2023.

The hot temperatures will stay in the weather forecast through the week.

The hot temperatures moving in our direction will also come with higher humidity, making the “feels-like” temperature (Heat Index) high, too.

Heat Index chart

Heat index chart from the National Weather Service.

Heat index readings could approach 100°F by late week.

The higher humidity and warm temperatures can cause concern for some animals and pets. See how hot the pavement turns with high temperatures here.

Take extra caution if you need to work outside through the week with the higher-than-normal air in place across the region.

Will we break a record-high temperature?

The big number to watch for this week is 97°F. This is the temperature we would have to reach, or go above, to create a new record high this week.

The current forecast has the hottest temperature locally up to 93°F on Friday. Right now, it does not look like we will break any records. We will have to see if that will change as the week goes on.

Record-high temperatures for Youngstown, Ohio this week