(WKBN) – We have entered the ‘ber months. It’s the time of year when summer lovers are hoping for a few more weeks of heat and fall lovers are itching to bust out some sweaters. Regardless of whether you love a good pool day or a pumpkin spice latte and flannel, September is one of the months that can swing either way. There is a 72° span between the all-time record high and low for the month. This is a look at what it takes to set some records.

September record cold: What does it take to set a record low in the Youngstown area during September?

The climate reporting site for the Youngstown area is at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Vienna. The records for our area are based on measurements taken there and date back to the late 1800s. In order for a temperature to be a record low for the Youngstown area in September, it will have to at least drop below 41°.

The warmest record low for September in the Youngstown area is 41°. That is the record low on Sept. 2, set in 2001. The record low is also 41° on September 5, set in 1974. Any low temperature above 41° would not be a record. Of the records for the month, only four are in the 40s. The other two dates are 40° on Sept. 1, set in 1967. The other is 40° on Sept. 3, set in 1987.

On the other end, the coldest record low for the Youngstown area in September is in the 20s! On Sept. 29, 1942, the temperature fell to 27°. That is the all-time coldest temperature on record for the Youngstown area in the month of September. Temperatures in the 20s in September have been a rare occurrence. Only three dates have a record low in the 20s. The earliest occurrence of 20° temperatures coming out of the warm months happened in 1957 when the temperature reached 29° on Sept. 27. The record low on Sept. 28 is also in the 20s, sitting at 29° set in 1991.

When was the last time a record low temperature was set in the Youngstown area?

The last time we recorded a new record low wasn’t that long ago. In 2020, the temperature dropped to 35° on Sept. 19 which set a new record low for that date and is the last record low set during the month. Only one other record low was set in September since the start of the 21st century. That happened in 2001 on Sept. 2 when the 41° record low for that date was set.

The oldest record on the books in September dates back to 1897. The record low for Sept. 21 has been standing since then. On that date in 1897 the low temperature dropped to 30°.

What are the September record low temperatures for the Youngstown area?

DAY RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE YEAR 1 40 1967 2 41 2001 3 40 1987 4 39 1997 5 41 1974 6 38 1962 7 39 1986 8 37 1986 9 37 1979 10 37 1956 11 34 1995 12 38 1992 13 35 1964 14 36 1985 15 38 1983 16 37 1966 17 30 1959 18 34 1990 19 35 2020 20 36 1956 21 30 1897 22 32 1999 23 32 1995 24 32 1995 25 35 1976 26 35 1966 27 29 1957 28 29 1991 29 27 1942 30 32 1942 Record low temperatures for the Youngstown area in September

September record heat: What does it take to set a record high in the Youngstown area during September?

On the other end of the thermometer are some really hot records. Septembers can be quite toasty, especially in the early part of the month. These records are also based on the recorded data at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport in Vienna and also date back to the late 1800s. In order for a temperature to be a record high for the Youngstown area in September, it will have to at least rise above 86°.

The coolest record high for September in the Youngstown area is 86°. That is the record high set on Sept. 30, 1953. All other record high temperatures for the month are above 86°. Any high temperature below 86° would not be a record. September also marks the first occurrence of a record high below 90° coming out of the warm summer months. The record high of 89° on Sept. 20, set in 1978, if the first record below 90° since May 26.

Of the records for the month, all but four are in the 90s. The other three dates with record highs in the 80s are Sept. 20 with a record of 89° set in 1978, Sept. 23 with a record high of 89° set in 2017, and Sept. 28 with a record high of 88° set in 1959.

On the other end, the hottest record high for the Youngstown area in September is almost in the triple digits! On Sept. 5, 1954, the temperature climbed to 99°. That is the all-time hottest temperature on record for the Youngstown area in the month of September. Temperatures in the upper 90s in September, at or above 97°, have been a rare occurrence. Only three dates have a record high in the upper 90s.

When was the last time a record high temperature was set in the Youngstown area?

The last record high set in September occurred just five years ago. In 2017, a heat wave hit the Youngstown area. We set four new record highs that year. The record high on Sept. 23 of 89°, Sept. 24 of 91°, Sept. 26 of 90°, and Sept. 27 of 90° were all set in 2017.

The oldest record highs in September have been in place since 1931! There are three dates with record highs set that year. The record high of 93° on Sept. 11, 90° on Sept. 14, and 92° on Sept. 22 were all set in 1931.

What are the September record high temperatures for the Youngstown area?