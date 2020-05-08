Breaking News
Record cold and a chance for a snow shower

A very cold start to your weekend - Warming next week

TONIGHT: Cold and blustery. Freeze Warning. Chance for snow showers. Little accumulation. A dusting or coating possible on a car or grassy area through morning.
Low: 25 (Record is 28 set in 1983)

SATURDAY: Cold and blustery. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (40%)
High: 42 Low: 25

SATURDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds.
Low: 33

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower late day. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 33

MONDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower early. Chance for rain showers into the afternon. (60%)
High: 47 Low: 37

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 51 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 33

THURSDAY: Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 42

FRIDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 70 Low: 55

