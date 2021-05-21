Record-challenging heat today

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 88
Record High: 89 set in 1934
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Low: 64
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20% PM)
High: 83
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (30% PM)
High: 84 Low: 62
MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 60
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 62
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 63
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 58
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 53