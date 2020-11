Rain chances and cooler air return later in the week

MONDAY: Mainly sunny.

High: 75

Record: 72 (1975, 1999)

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 52



TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 75

Record: 68 (1931, 1949)



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely through early afternoon. (70%)

High: 66 Low: 54



THURSDAY: A few clouds.

High: 54 Low: 41



FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 36



SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 36



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 45



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 56 Low: 44