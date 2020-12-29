Record Breaking snowy December – Some snow on the way

Above normal temperatures expected into the New Year

We are now the 2nd snowiest December on record at the Youngstown/Warren regional airport.

We have picked up 29.6 inches of snow this month. More snow is on the way before the month ends. It won’t be enough to top 2010 when we picked up 53.1 inches for the month.

Your Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. Light coating of accumulation possible. (30%)

Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing into the afternoon. (80%)

High: 44

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers mixing to snow overnight. Little snow accumulation. (100%)

Low: 30

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (20%AM)

High: 35 Low: 30

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for a wintry mix toward morning. (30%)

Low: 28

FRIDAY: Wintry mix early changing to rain. (90%)

High: 48 Low: 28

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a few showers. (20%)

High: 43 Low: 40