Record-breaking highs possible today

Record highs could be broken today, then showers and storms arrive tonight.

Enjoy one last warm day before we cool back down tonight!

Today will be featuring some scattered clouds, but there is a chance we could break the record high of 80° this afternoon.

The chance for severe weather tonight is slim, but we’ll likely have showers and thunderstorms roll through starting around sunset tonight. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the primary threats. Showers will continue to linger through the rest of the week.

Each day will feature some sun — some days more than others. Winds will continue to stay on the breezy side through at least Monday. Temperatures will return to closer to the average for mid-April this week, with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s, so have the umbrellas handy throughout the week!

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Previous record high of 80° set back in 1945/2011.

High: 80

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Heavy rain and gusty winds likely at times (80%).

Low: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (40%).

High: 65

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers likely (60%).

Low: 45

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).

High: 64

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance for showers (20%).

High: 60 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).

High: 54 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).

High: 56 Low: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance for showers (30%).

High: 58 Low: 37