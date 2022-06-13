A classic summertime weather pattern called the “Ring of Fire” will setup across the eastern United States today. This weather pattern will result in hot conditions across the Valley for the middle of the week.

The weather pattern will bring the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight. This pattern will also bring the potential for record breaking heat as we head into the day on Wednesday.

RECORD BREAKING HEAT WEDNESDAY

A strong high pressure system will build across the southeastern United States today which will begin to bring very warm temperatures to our area. High temperatures will approach 90 degrees during the day on Tuesday, but the warmest day of the week will be on Wednesday.

Weather setup for the middle of the week. The arrow represent the general flow of the atmosphere and the blue “H” is the center of a high pressure system.

Wednesday will feature mostly clear skies with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The “Feels Like” temperature will be in the upper 90s and low 100s due to high dewpoint temperatures which will make it feel very humid outside.

WHAT: Record breaking heat Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 90s and “FeelsLike” temperatures in the low 100s

WHEN: Wednesday afternoon and early evening

WHERE: northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania

Forecasted “Feels Like” temperatures for Wednesday around 3 PM. This is a combination of temperature and humidity values.

The record high temperature for June 15th is 93 degrees which was set in 1994. The forecasted high in Youngstown on Wednesday is 94 degrees, so this record is in jeopardy of being broken. The temperatures on Thursday will also approach record highs, but will probably fall just short of the 94 degrees also set in 1994.

Record heat is expected on Wednesday.

We will get a break from the heat late Thursday into Friday as a cold front pushes through the area. You can plan your week activities using my latest 7-day forecast.