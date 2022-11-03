The time change is this coming weekend. This is the time of the year where we move back our clocks and the sunset and sunrise both slide back one hour starting on Sunday, Nov. 6.

When does the time change this fall?

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 6 this year. The time change is at 2 a.m.

We will move back into Standard Time for the winter season.

What is Standard Time?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, Standard Time is the time of a region or country that is established by law or general usage as civil time.

For our region in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, this time is used through the winter season. We are located in the Eastern Standard Time Zone (EST).

What to expect on Sunday, Nov. 6:

Sunrise will be at 6:59 a.m.

Sunset will be at 5:12 p.m.

Below is a look at sunrise/sunset times next week (Nov. 6-11)

Date Sunrise Sunset 11-06-2022 6:59 a.m. 5:12 p.m. 11-07-2022 7:00 a.m. 5:11 p.m. 11-08-2022 7:02 a.m. 5:10 p.m. 11-09-2022 7:03 a.m. 5:09 p.m. 11-10-2022 7:04 a.m. 5:08 p.m. 11-11-2022 7:05 a.m. 5:07 p.m. 11-12-2022 7:06 a.m. 5:06 p.m. Sunrise and sunset times in Youngstown, Ohio after the time change

When is the earliest sunset of the year?

The earliest sunset for Youngstown, Ohio is at 5:53 p.m.

– The early sunset starts on Dec. 5 and lasts through Dec. 10.

When is the latest sunrise of the year?

The latest sunrise for Youngstown, Ohio is at 7:58 a.m.

– The latest sunrise takes place on Nov. 5.

What is daylight saving time?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, daylight saving time is one hour ahead of Standard Time.

The idea behind moving the hour from the morning to the afternoon through the warmer season was to allow more daylight and conserve energy during the hours of the day when most people would use the extra light.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November each year. The 1 a.m. hour is repeated, which results in an extra hour for the day.

The reverse is true in the spring season when daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March. We skip an hour on that day and go from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. This results in one less hour that day.

A good time to check smoke alarms and detectors

The time change is a great time for you to make sure your smoke alarms’ and detectors’ batteries are good. In fact, any alarm in your home, including CO2 and Radon alarm batteries, should be checked, too, in order to keep you and your family safe.