Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Why you might see a sadder, pricier pumpkin patch selection this year
Top Stories
Rainy, wet weather pattern sets up for next several days
Video
Top Stories
Most employers are monitoring your online activity. ‘Tattleware’ makes it worse
Video
Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, ‘a number of civilians’ dead
Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account
Panerathon kicks off in the Valley
Video
Weather
Forecast
Youngstown Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
High School Football Standings
High School Football Schedules
Game of the Week
Big 22
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Big Game
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
BestReviews
Obituaries
Obits
Obit Search
Jobs
MyValleyJobsToday
Work For Us
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Contests
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Rainy, wet weather pattern sets up for next several days
Youngstown Weather
by:
Falicia Woody
Posted:
Oct 3, 2021 / 09:45 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 3, 2021 / 09:46 AM EDT
Expect scattered showers each day across the Valley over the next week
Trending on WKBN.com
OSP looking for driver who crashed into embankment, left scene
Video
No winner: Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months
Brandon M. Leonelli, Youngstown, Ohio
Panerathon kicks off in the Valley
Video
Youngstown mom turns herself in on child endangering, other charges