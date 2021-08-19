Rainfall totals from across the Valley after Tropical Storm Fred

Heavy rain fell in parts of the Valley on Wednesday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Here are some rainfall totals from parts of the area, according to the National Weather Service:

East Palestine – 2.14″
Warren – 2.02″
Ellwood City – 1.97″
Salem – 1.56″
Austintown – 1.41″
Leetonia – 1.35″
Washingtonville – 1.23″
New Castle Airport – 1.08″
New Middletown – 1.03″
Mercer – 0.88″
Sandy Lake – 0.59″
Sharpsville – 0.57″
Newton Falls – 0.52″
Southington – 0.50″
Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport – 0.44″

