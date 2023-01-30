Many of you probably woke up Monday morning and the first thing you did was check the temperature outside. Hopefully, you opened up you WKBN Storm Team 27 weather app and saw it was 30°F.

You know that the freezing point of water is 32°F and thus you probably determined that if any precipitation was falling then it was falling as snow outside. You were probably in for a surprise this morning when you walked outside to discover it was raining and there was a layer of ice on your car.

How could there be rain when the temperature is below freezing?

Water does not always freeze at temps below freezing

This might come as a surprise to some of you, but water does not always freeze at temperature below freezing. In fact, purified water can exist as a liquid at temperatures near -40°F! When water exists as a liquid at temperature below freezing, it is referred to as supercooled water.

However, the water in our atmosphere is not purified and it is the impurities that actually assist in the freezing process. Typically, most of the water in our atmosphere will freeze once temperatures reach -4°F.

The light rain/drizzle many of you experienced this morning is called freezing rain. This occurs when snow falls out of a cloud into a warm layer with temperatures above freezing. The snow melts into rain and then the raindrops fall back into a shallow layer of temperatures below freezing near the surface. The water then super cools and freezes on contact when it hits the ground.

Visual description of the different winter precipitation types.

Freezing rain is different from sleet which features a more shallow layer of warm air that only partially melts snow into ice pellets. Snow occurs when the entire atmosphere is below freezing.

While the freezing rain event Monday was light, this is not always the case. Freezing rain can cause massive impacts including destruction of trees, powerlines, and homes. One of these historic ice storms occurred February 20-21, 2015 in Tennessee. Below is a picture of catastrophic ice damage from the National Weather Service in Nashville.

Courtesy: National Weather Service in Nashville, TN.

Thankfully, temperatures in the atmosphere have cooled and the precipitation has switched over to snow for many places across the Valley this afternoon.

However, the next time there is freezing rain you can explain the science behind the weather to all of your friends.