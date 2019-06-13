Rain will taper off overnight

FORECAST:
Tonight: Gusty wind. Showers ending
toward early morning. Small chance for embedded
thunder. (100%)
Low: 50
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 71
Friday night: Increasing clouds. Small chance for a shower toward morning.
(30%)
Low: 55
Saturday: Chance for showers early with scattered
showers or storms into the afternoon. (60%)
High: 75 Low: 55
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (90%)
High: 78 Low: 64
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (70%)
High: 74 Low: 64
Tuesday: Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 56
Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 56
Thursday: Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 63