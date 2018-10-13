Showers to start your weekend Video

The cooler temperatures will stick around through the weekend.

Rain showers are expected through morning with lows falling into the upper 30's. There is a small chance that a few snowflakes may mix in toward early morning.

Saturday will start with showers and cool temperatures. The risk for showers will taper off into the afternoon. Clouds will break up through the day as temperatures push toward 50°.

Sunday looks better with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will push into the upper 50's.

Rain returns Sunday night and Monday.

