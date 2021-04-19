Rain to snow this week – How much you can expect

Find out if we will break any snowfall records

Colder temperatures will return this week with rain mixing to snow by late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

We will challenge some records with daily snowfall and record-low high temperatures.

Here is what I am expecting:

– Isolated showers/sprinkles tonight and Tuesday.

– Rain showers will increase Tuesday night and mix to snow into early Wednesday morning.

– Snow showers and colder temperatures expected Wednesday and Wednesday night.

How much snow?

– I am not looking for a lot of snow. A coating to an inch is possible. Up to 2″ in spots before it ends into Thursday morning.

*Snow will try to melt on the warm ground and roads. Most of the accumulation is expected on car tops and grassy areas.

How cold will we get?

– Lows Wednesday/Thursday/Friday morning will be near 32° or lower.

– Highs will be in the upper 30s Wednesday and then mid-40s Thursday

Will we break any records?

Forecast lows are expected to remain above record numbers for Wednesday/Thursday/Friday.

– Current record low for Youngstown on April 21 is 23° set in 2013 – Forecast low is 32°

– Current record low for Youngstown on April 22 is 20° set in 1975 – Forecast low is 27°

– Current record low for Youngstown on April 23 is 25° set in 1986 – Forecast low is 32°

We will challenge a “record-low high temperature” on Wednesday. The current record-low high temperature for that date is 37° set in 1978. The forecast high is 38°.

The best chance for some records this week will be in the snowfall expected. The chance for snow will increase into Wednesday morning and stay in the forecast through Thursday morning.

The Daily Snowfall Records are below:

– April 21 = 0.5″ set in 1950

– April 22 = 0.3″ set in 2020

*Last year was snowy at this point of the month too. We picked up 0.2″ on the 21st and then 0.3″ on the 22nd.

Warmer temperatures will build in for the weekend.