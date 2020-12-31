Rain to snow showers overnight

Turning colder tonight - Warming into the New year

TONIGHT: Gusty wind early. Rain likely. Mixing to snow overnight. Less than 1 inch. (100%)

*Watch for Black Ice into the early morning.

Low: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers or flurries in northern snowbelt early. (20%AM)

High: 33

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds.

Low: 25

FRIDAY: Wintry mix developing changing to rain. (90%)

High: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers early. (40% AM)

High: 47 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower early. (20% AM)

High: 40 Low: 29

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 41 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 42 Low: 30