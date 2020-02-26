Rain to snow overnight

1  of  2
Turning colder and windy tonight - snow showers expected

TONIGHT: Wintry mix to snow. Colder and windy. Gusts to 30mph late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Isolated spots may see up to 3″. (100%)
Low: 23

THURSDAY: Windy. Gusts to 40mph. Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. Another coating to an inch or two. Mainly in the snowbelt. (70%)
High: 27

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered lake effect snow showers. Cold and windy early. (40%)
Low: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Chance for lake effect snow showers. (40%)
High: 28 Low: 18

SATURDAY: Chance for a snow shower in snowbelt early. (40% AM)
High: 29 Low: 18

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 40 Low: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 45 Low: 36

