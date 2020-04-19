Rain threat wraps up through early overnight

Temperatures staying below normal through mid-week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers through early overnight. Clearing skies towards morning. (60%)

Low: 33

MONDAY: A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. Increasing clouds late afternoon.

High: 56

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with the chance of a thunderstorm after midnight. (70%)

Low: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Temperatures falling through the afternoon into the low 40s. (70%)

High: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 59 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers in the morning. (40%)

High: 59 Low: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers. (30%)

High: 54 Low: 38