Rain threat wraps up through early overnight

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers through early overnight. Clearing skies towards morning. (60%)
Low: 33
MONDAY: A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. Increasing clouds late afternoon.
High: 56
MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with the chance of a thunderstorm after midnight. (70%)
Low: 40
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Temperatures falling through the afternoon into the low 40s. (70%)
High: 48
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 26
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 59 Low: 36
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers in the morning. (40%)
High: 59 Low: 42
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 39
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 38