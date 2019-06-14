Rain threat increases into the weekend

Rain could be heavy at times this weekend.

FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Small chance for a shower toward morning. (20%)

Low: 54

Saturday: Chance for showers early with scattered showers or storms into the afternoon. Gusty at times. Heavy rain possible out of any storm into the evening. (70%)

High: 74 Low: 54

Saturday night: Showers or thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. (90%)

Low: 63

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (90%)

High: 76 Low: 63



Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (80%)

High: 76 Low: 63

Tuesday: Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)

High: 74 Low: 58

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 77 Low: 54

Thursday: Scattered showers or storms. (60%)

High: 73 Low: 56

Friday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower early. (20%)

High: 73 Low: 60

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 55