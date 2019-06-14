Rain threat increases into the weekend

Rain could be heavy at times this weekend.

by: Paul Wetzl

FORECAST:     

Tonight:  Increasing clouds.  Small chance for a shower toward morning. (20%)
Low:  54   

Saturday:  Chance for showers early with scattered showers or storms into the afternoon. Gusty at times. Heavy rain possible out of any storm into the evening. (70%)
High:  74   Low: 54

Saturday night:  Showers or thunderstorms.  Heavy rain possible.  (90%)
Low:  63

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (90%)
High: 76   Low: 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. (80%)
High: 76  Low: 63

Tuesday:  Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 74  Low: 58

Wednesday:  Scattered clouds.  (20%)
High:  77  Low: 54

Thursday:  Scattered showers or storms.  (60%)
High:  73  Low:  56

Friday:  Partly sunny.  Small risk for a shower early.  (20%)
High:  73  Low:  60

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  78  Low:  55

