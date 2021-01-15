Rain, snow and colder air on the way

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. Little snow accumulation. (80%)
High: 45
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. Little snow accumulation. (60%)
Low: 28
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Light accumulation possible. (60%)
High: 36
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (40%)
High: 34 Low: 29
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (40%)
High: 32 Low: 27
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (30%)
High: 35 Low: 24
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (30%)
High: 33 Low: 22
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 24
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 37 Low: 31
