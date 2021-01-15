Rain, snow and colder air on the way

Weather

Temperatures will fall from the 40s to the 30s this afternoon

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. Little snow accumulation. (80%)
High: 45

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. Little snow accumulation. (60%)
Low: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Light accumulation possible. (60%)
High: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (40%)
High: 34 Low: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (40%)
High: 32 Low: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (30%)
High: 35 Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (30%)
High: 33 Low: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 37 Low: 31

